Primary election set for Tuesday

The 2022 Democratic and Republican Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, May 24. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for voters to cast ballots.

In this year’s primary, all state as well as some federal and county level offices will be up for election.

Pike County Probate Judge Michael Bunn recently spoke to the Troy Exchange Club and said because this is a primary election, candidates will not appear on the ballot if they have no opposition from their party. As an example, Bunn used Marcus Paramore, who is running for House of Representatives District 89. Paramore is unchallenged in the Republican Primary, so his name will not appear on the ballot.

One U.S. Senate seat is up for election and all seven seats in the U.S. House of Representatives are up for elections.

At the state level, the following races will be on the ballot: governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, auditor, secretary of state, treasurer, commissioner of agriculture and industries, Alabama state senate, Alabama state house, Alabama Supreme Court justices for Places 5 and 6, Public Service Commission, Places 1 and 2, State Board of Education, Districts 2, 4, 6, and 8, and various circuit court and district court judges.

In Pike County, the Democratic ballot will include:

• For Governor: Yolanda Rochelle Flowers, Malika Sanders Fortier, Patricia Salter Jamieson, Arthur Kennedy, Chad “Chig” Martin and Doug “New Blue” Smith.

• For U.S. Senator: Will Boyd, Brandaun Dean and Lanny Jackson.

• For U.S. Representative, Second Congressional District: Phyllis Harvey Hall and Vimal Patel.

• For State Democratic Executive Committee (Female) District 89: Ashley Mallory and Monica Denise Riley.

In Pike County, the Republican Ballot includes:

• For Governor: Lindy Blanchard, Lew Burdette, Stacy Lee George, Kay Ivey, Tim James, Donald Trent Jones, Dean Odle, Dave Thomas and Dean Young.

• For U.S. Senator: Lillie Boddie, Katie Britt, Mo Brooks, Karla M. Dupriest, Mike Durant and Jake Schaffer

• For Attorney general: Steve Marshall and Harry Bartlett Still III.

• For State Senator District 31: Josh Carnley, Stormin Norman Horton and Mike Jones, Jr.

• For Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, Place 5: Greg Cook and Debra Jones.

• For Secretary of State: Wes Allen, Christian Horn, Ed Packard and Jim Zeigler.

• For State Auditor: Stan Cooke, Rusty Glover and Andrew Sorrell.

• For Public Service Commission, Place 1: John Hammock, Stephen McLamb, Jeremy H. Oden and Brent Woodall.

• For Public Service Commission, Place 2: Chip Beeker, Robin Litaker and Robert L. McCollum.

• For Member, State Board of Education, District 2: Alex Balkum and Tracie West.

• For Pike County Coroner: Joel Michael Folmar III and Jennifer Colley Ventress.