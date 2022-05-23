Mack Lowery honored with book signing ‘Eight Miles South Of Troy’

A community of family and friends came together Sunday afternoon to congratulate Mack Lowery on the publication of his book about his home community, “Spring Hill – Eight Miles South of Troy.”

The book signing was held at Spring Hill Baptist Church and those who attended came to “read what Mack wrote about Spring Hill —- and us.” Many “cornered off” to anxiously thumb through the book. Others took the opportunity so share old times with the author and friends. For Lowery, the book signing was the culmination of his desire to tell the story of his home community, his journey through personal memory and memories shared by others.

To get to a book signing time, Lowery had worked for several years and it seemed, on that day, that dark clouds and heavy rain would put a damper on the event.

“But, what an inspiration it was to have so many come out to buy my book,” Lowery said. “It meant so much to me that people came from nearby and from long distances. The daughter of one of my college professors, Jack Solomon, came from Tallassee to be here. Her dad encouraged me and kept me on the road to getting this book done.”

The many who came to congratulate Lowery on his book and the positive comments he received made him appreciate all the time he put into “Spring Hill -Eight Miles South of Troy.”

Some readers have found themselves and times forgotten between the covers of Lowery’s “first edition.” Another book signing is being planned in Troy with the time/place to be announced. The book may also be purchased by calling 372-4617.