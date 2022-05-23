AHSAA postpones spring sports move to region play

The Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) announced on Monday its decision to postpone moving baseball, softball and soccer to region play.

The decision, made after a vote by the AHSAA Central Board, comes after the AHSAA initially announced that those spring sports would begin region play – as opposed to the area play they play in now – beginning next spring sports season. The regions were expected to mirror those of football and would have done away with the need for area tournaments in softball and soccer with the top four teams from each region moving on to the state playoffs.

“Upon more discussion Monday, the Central Board tabled the implementation for the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 classification period citing it needs more time to study its options,” a statement from the AHSAA Central Board stated. “All three sports will remain in their current formats for the upcoming classification period. The AHSAA staff was asked to continue gathering data for the Central Board to study.”

The AHSAA is expected to release the area alignments for spring sports later this week.