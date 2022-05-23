Ahmad Bennett awarded Jason B. Thomas Memorial Scholarship

Ahmad Bennett, a 2022 graduate of Charles Henderson High School, has been awarded the Rev. Jason B. Thomas Memorial Scholarship by the Omicron Tau Sigma Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity at Troy University.

Bennett plans to attend the University of Alabama.

Thomas graduated CHHS in 1987 and was a highly-regarded pastor in the local community. He was pastor of New Mt Zion Baptist Church prior to his death.

“Rev. Thomas was a member of the Troy City School Board and his wife, Dorothy Thomas, taught in the Troy City Schools,” said Marcus Jones, chapter president. “Rev. Thomas loved kids and the Troy community and we are honored to present a scholarship in his name.”

Jones said the Rev. Jason B. Thomas Memorial Scholarships are awarded annually to a student whose postsecondary education includes a university, college, trade or vocational schools.

“Many scholarships that are awarded to high school graduates are for university or college tuitions,” Jones said. “But, other graduates are going planning to attend junior colleges, trade and vocational schools. The Jason B. Thomas Memorial Scholarships are available for all postsecondary education opportunities.”