Troy basketball lands Georgia State guard

Published 4:20 pm Friday, May 20, 2022

By Josh Boutwell

Nelson Phillips (10) comes to Troy after three years with Georgia State. (Photo courtesy of Georgia State University Athletics)

The Troy Trojans men’s basketball team landed a transfer commitment from Georgia State guard Nelson Phillips on Thursday, according to 247Sports.

The 6-foot-3-inch guard comes to Troy after spending the past three seasons at Georgia State, where he was one of the school’s top players prior to a knee injury. In the 2019-2020 season, Phillips averaged eight points and four rebounds per game. Phillips suffered a torn MCL during the 2020-2021 season and missed the entirety of the year. In 2021-2022 he came back and averaged eight points and three rebounds this past season, as well.

Phillips was a 4-star prospect coming out of Warner Robins High School in Georgia and earned All-State and AAAAA Player of the Year as a senior. He announced his decision to leave Georgia State following the 2022 season.

Phillips and Lubbock-Christian transfer Aamer Muhammad will help fill a void left after a rash of transfers hit the Troy program following the 2022 season.

