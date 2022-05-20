Obituaries, Saturday, May 21, 2022

Charles Ernest Carroll

Charles Ernest Carroll, age 88, a resident of Dothan, died Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at Flowers Hospital. Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 23, 2022 at 3 pm from the Chapel of Dillard Funeral Home in Troy with the Rev. Allen Monarch officiating. Interment will follow in Elam Primitive Baptist Cemetery in Goshen with Dillard Funeral Home of Troy directing. Visitation will be held on Monday, May 23, 2022 from 2 pm until 3 pm at Dillard Funeral Home in Troy.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years: Earleen Folmar Carroll; children: Charles Carroll, Jr. (Janet), Sissy Carroll Reynolds (Rick), David Folmar Carroll (Deana), Christian Vann Carroll (Julia); grandchildren: Allison McDorman (Josh), Carroll Melissa Schueller (Jake), Hannah Daniels (Zach), LeighAnn Anderson (Elliott), Rachel Carroll, Trenton Carroll, Dawson Carroll, Brody Carroll, Ella Carroll, Brigit Carroll, Brantlee Carroll, Mia Carroll, Daniel Carroll; 6 great grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family.

Mr. Carroll, lovingly referred to as “Bigdaddy” was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. Charles was a man of many talents and wore many hats during his time. He proudly served his country for over 40 years with the Coast Guard. He was a life long educator spending 29 years teaching business courses at Troy University, Wallace Community College, among others. He owned and operated Carroll’s Nursery for 23 years. After Carroll’s Nursery he and his loving wife, Earleen, operated Little Sweets Strawberry Farm for 14 years. He loved his family and enjoyed any time he could spend with them. He made a profound impact on anyone lucky enough to know him. He was loved by many and will be missed by all.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bay Springs Baptist Church: 1721 S Bay Springs Rd, Dothan, AL 36305 (bayspringsbaptistdothan.com/bsbcwp/ )or the Parkinsons Foundation: 200 SE 1st Street Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 (www.parkinson.org)

