Man arrested for drugs, guns, money and swords

A convicted felon is back behind bars after law enforcement officers founds money, drugs, guns and couple of swords in his possession.

Pike County Sheriff Russell Thomas said the Pike County Deputies Special Response Team and the Troy Police Department Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant at Poplar Hills Trailer Park on Wednesday night around 6 p.m. Thomas said during a search of the residence, deputies located 48 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, a .380 pistol, a 9mm pistol and cash.

Thomas said Joseph Douglas “Dollar Bill” Lightfoot, 41, was charged with drug trafficking – methamphetamine, dangerous drug possession – marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstruction of government operations and certain persons forbidden from possession a firearm – Thomas said Lightfoot was a convicted felon.

Thomas said Lightfoot remains in the Pike County Jail under a $184,000 bond. Thomas said four other people were arrested at the residence and transported to the Troy City Jail for outstanding warrants in the City of Troy.

“We have received calls thanking us for shutting down this drug house,” Thomas said. “We encourage the public to get involved and help to be our eyes and ears and work together with us to keep our county safe and drug free. I commend the investigators for the outstanding work they did putting this case together and for the excellent work they do each and every day to serve the citizens of Pike County.”