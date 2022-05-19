Troy BOE approves personnel actions
Published 2:04 pm Thursday, May 19, 2022
At the May 16 Troy City Schools Board of Education meeting, the school board approved a number of personnel actions listed below.
Resignations:
Toni Branson, teacher, Troy Elementary School (effective May 27);
Roderick Burden, I.S.S. aide, Troy Elementary (effective April 29);
LIdnsey Fannin, bookkeeper, Troy Elementary (effective June 24);
Retirements:
Elaine Blocher, music teacher, Troy Elementary Schools (effective May 27); and
Patty Kreis, teacher aide, Charles Henderson High School (effective May 27).