Strickland exhibit on display at IAC

Larry Strickland’s watercolor, acrylic and oil paintings have been gathered into the “People in Time and Places” exhibit is currently on display at the International Center for the Arts.

Strickland, a native of Florala, is a Troy State University alumni and is well known as the sculptor who designed and created the iconic Trojan Warrior sculpture that stands on the academic quad at Troy University.

Strickland said his paintings aren’t s direct representation of any one person or place, but rather a combination of the memories of the people and places he holds dear.

In addition to being a Troy alum, Strickland is also a graduate of the Ringling School of Art. He has worked as an Alabama artist for his entire career, showing his paintings and sculptures extensively throughout the United States. Strickland’s “People in Time and Places” will be on exhibit at the IAC through Aug. 28.