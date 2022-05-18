Strickland exhibit on display at IAC

Published 6:32 pm Wednesday, May 18, 2022

By Huck Treadwell

Huck Treadwell | The Messenger Larry Strickland’s “People in Time and Places” exhibit will be on display at the International Center for the Arts through Aug. 28.

Larry Strickland’s watercolor, acrylic and oil paintings have been gathered into the “People in Time and Places” exhibit is currently on display at the International Center for the Arts.

Strickland, a native of Florala, is a Troy State University alumni and is well known as the sculptor who designed and created the iconic Trojan Warrior sculpture that stands on the academic quad at Troy University.

Strickland said his paintings aren’t s direct representation of any one person or place, but rather a combination of the memories of the people and places he holds dear.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

In addition to being a Troy alum, Strickland is also a graduate of the Ringling School of Art. He has worked as an Alabama artist for his entire career, showing his paintings and sculptures extensively throughout the United States. Strickland’s “People in Time and Places” will be on exhibit at the IAC through Aug. 28.

More Z-News - Main story

Trojans get set for Spring Classic

Mack Lowery’s journey back ‘Eight Miles South Of Troy’

Hazel Spivey: “I will do my best…to help others at all times”

‘THUNDER’ BRINGS HISTORY TO LIFE

Print Article

  • Polls

    What do you want to see more of in Troy?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events