Pike County Boe considers personnel action

The Pike County Board of Education met Monday night to consider new business and take personnel action.

In new business, the board:

•Approved Superintendent Dr. Mark Bazzell’s recommended changes to the Pike County Board of Education Organizational Chart/Diagram.

•Awarded the bid for rational oven for Banks Middle school to BRESCO.

•Awarded the bid for pest control for CNP to Meeks Termite.

•Approved the request to surplus and dispose of outdated technology hardware.

•Approved the request for 16 Goshen High School JROTC Cadets and Instructors to travel to and participate in the JCLC Summer Camp in Columbiana, June 17-20, 2022. Funds JROTC .

•Approved the request for two students and teacher to travel to and participate in the FBLA National Leadership Conference and Competition in Chicago, June 27 – July 3, 2022. Funding-General Funds up to $5,000 and $810 for bus transportation. Balance funded by local FBLA and students.

•Approved the request for staff to travel to and attend professional learning opportunities per the attached spreadsheet.

•Approved 2022-23 Athletic Supplement Form.

•Approved or denied student transfer request per the attached spreadsheet.

In personnel action, the board:

•Accepted the resignation of Ashlyn Armstrong, teacher,, PCES. Effective May 27, 2022.

•Approved catastrophic leave and FMLA for Kristen Kelley.

•Approved the request to employ Bobbi Ginn-Meadows, SPED Paraprofessional, Goshen Elementary School. Retroactive to May 4, 2022.

•Approved the request to employ Lacey Folmar, fifth-grade teacher, GES for 2022-2023 school year.

•Approved the request to employ Kristen Flood, sixth-grade teacher, GES 2022-2023 school year.

•Approved the request to employ Ashley Sanders, counselor, Pike County Elementary School 2022-2023 school year.

•Approved volunteer status for Nina Kinsey-Goshea, cheerleader, Pike County High School.

All new hires are contingent on certification or a verified pathway to certification and background checks.