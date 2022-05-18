Obituary: James Stanley “Stan” Adair

James Stanley “Stan” Adair passed away at his home after a brief illness. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 11 am at Hillcrest Cemetery in Goshen with Steve Carson and Barbara Lester officiating and Dillard Funeral Home of Troy directing. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 from 9:30 am until 11 am at Goshen Baptist Church.

He leaves behind his beloved wife of 50 years: Debbie Adair; children: Nicole Adair (Charlie Leverett), Shay Chance (Shane), Jay Adair (Jessica); grandchildren: Braxton Stewart (Kaylee), Brandon Gasper, Lauren Chance, Jayleigh Adair, Miller Adair, Mason Adair, Myles Adair, Brentley Chance, Tate Adair, Tucker Adair; great grandchildren: Rylie Gasper, Bryar Stewart, Hunter Gray Stewart; sister: Phyllis Petty; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents: James and Nell Adair; in-laws: Orris and Irene Sanders; and brother: Ernie Adair.

Serving as pallbearers will be Jay Adair, Shane Chance, Charlie Leverett, Braxton Stewart, Brandon Gasper, Miller Adair, Myles Adair, Mason Adair, Tate Adair, Tucker Adair, and Bryar Stewart.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Pike County Gideons or the Goshen Baptist Church, care of Jennifer Smith: P.O. Box 128, Goshen, AL 36035.

