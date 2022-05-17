Troy baseball falls to UAB in home finale

The Troy Trojans baseball team hosted the UAB Blazers for an in-state tangle in Troy’s final home game of the season on Tuesday but ultimately lost by a score of 10-8.

Troy played in front of a packed Riddle-Pace Field, which included students from Troy Elementary School in attendance, as well. Students from TES also sang the National Anthem before the game.

Troy fell behind 6-0 early before rallied to eventually come within one run. The Trojans and Blazers both scored two runs each in the fourth inning. UAB extended its lead to 9-2 in the top of the fifth inning before Troy scored six unanswered runs in the next three innings to cut the lead to 9-8. UAB sealed the win, however, with one final run in the ninth inning and Troy was unable to get into scoring position again.

Kyle Mock led Troy at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs. Caleb Bartolero went 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBIs and a run. UAB was led by Christian Hall, who went 3-for-5 at the plate with a double and four RBIs. Josh Sears also hit a home run for the Blazers.

Bay Witcher pitched six innings for Troy and fanned three batters, while giving up nine hits and three earned runs. Kyle Gamble also pitched two innings and struck out one batter, while giving up two hits and no earned runs. Dalton Skinner pitched three and 2/3 innings for UAB and struck out five batters, while giving up two hits and two earned runs.

William Sullivan earned 14 putouts on defense for Troy, while UAB’s Joseph Kiel had 12 putouts and one assist.

Troy hits the road on Thursday for the first game in a series with Appalachian State to close out the regular season. Troy currently sits in seventh place in the Sun Belt with the Conference Tournament beginning on May 24 in Montgomery.