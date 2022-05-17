‘THUNDER’ BRINGS HISTORY TO LIFE

“And, there was “Thunder! Thunder!” at the Pioneer Museum of Alabama on Friday and Saturday. Those who attended “Thunder on the Three Notch,” had an opportunity to experience the sights and sounds of the skirmish between the area settlers and the Creek Indians at Hobdy’s Bridge in 1826

“‘Thunder on the Three Notch’ was very successful in its living history events and in attendance,” said Barbara Tatom, museum director. “The weather was ideal and everyone seemed to be having a good time. ‘Thunder on the Three Notch’ was a successful fun and learning event.”

And the success of the museum’s spring event was due to the dedication and long work hours of the museum staff and volunteers, the battle re-enactors, the living history demonstrators, craftsmen and those who came to enjoy the “Thunder.”

Tatom said a special show of appreciation was due Bob McLendon and Dale Cox, who planned, coordinated and participated in the re-enactment of the skirmish at Hobdy’s Bridge and all the re-enactors.

“They volunteered their time and abilities to share the history that is part of our pioneer heritage,” Tatom said.

Prior to the battle, Cox gave a short history of the skirmish that brought greater understanding to the event.

The living history demonstrators and crafters bring reality to their “trades” and provide visitors with opportunities to learn more and do more.

Tatom thanked Jamie and Lyndsay Taylor of SIPS for having their food truck available on the museum grounds and the Two Brothers with their frozen treats.

“And all of the museum volunteers and the Troy Rotary Club,” she said. “A special thanks to Jacob Burnham and Autumn Rogers, museum assistants, and Philip Nordmeyer who assisted them.”

On Friday night, a longtime volunteer, Art McKnatt was recognized for his dedication to the museum.

“Art has been such a strong supporter of the museum for so many years and I am so incredibly grateful for all of his help since I became director in February 2018,” Tatom said. “He has been one of the most dependable and knowledgeable volunteers/docents during my tenure. Without volunteers, events like ‘Thunder on the Three Notch’ would not be possible.