Pike County BoE considers personnel actions
Published 8:38 am Tuesday, May 17, 2022
The Pike County Board of Education met Monday night to consider new business and take personnel action.
In new business, the board:
- Approved Superintendent Dr. Mark Bazzell’s recommended changes to the Pike County Board of Education Organizational Chart/Diagram.
- Awarded the bid for rational oven for Banks Middle school to BRESCO.
- Awarded the bid for pest control for CNP to Meeks Termite.
- Approved the request to surplus and dispose of outdated technology hardware.
- Approved the request for 16 Goshen High School JROTC Cadets and Instructors to travel to and participate in the JCLC Summer Camp in Columbiana, June 17-20, 2022. Funds JROTC .
- Approved the request for two students and teacher to travel to and participate in the FBLA National Leadership Conference and Competition in Chicago, June 27 – July 3, 2022. Funding-General Funds up to $5,000 and $810 for bus transportation. Balance funded by local FBLA and students.
- Approved the request for staff to travel to and attend professional learning opportunities per the attached spreadsheet.
- Approved 2022-23 Athletic Supplement Form.
- Approved or denied student transfer request per the attached spreadsheet.
In personnel action, the board:
- Accepted the resignation of Ashlyn Armstrong, teacher,, PCES. Effective May 27, 2022.
- Approved catastrophic leave and FMLA for Kristen Kelley.
- Approved the request to employ Bobbi Ginn-Meadows, SPED Paraprofessional, Goshen Elementary School. Retroactive to May 4, 2022.
- Approved the request to employ Lacey Folmar, fifth-grade teacher, GES for 2022-2023 school year.
- Approved the request to employ Kristen Flood, sixth-grade teacher, GES 2022-2023 school year.
- Approved the request to employ Ashley Sanders, counselor, Pike County Elementary School 2022-2023 school year.
- Approved volunteer status for Nina Kinsey-Goshea, cheerleader, Pike County High School.
All new hires are contingent on certification or a verified pathway to certification and background checks.