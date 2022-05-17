Obituaries, Wednesday, May 18, 2022

William Donald “Don” Miley

William Donald “Don” Miley 82 of Jack, AL departed this life Saturday, May 14, 2022 at Troy Regional Medical Center in Troy, Alabama. Funeral services will be held at Zion Chapel Baptist Church on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 11:00 AM with Mr. Dusty Taylor and Mr. Henry Reynolds officiating. Committal services will follow in the Zion Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be at Zion Chapel Baptist Church on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM.

Survivors include: Son – Chris (Jennifer) Miley, Brundidge, AL, Daughter – Dana (Scott) Peckinpaugh, Greenwood, IN, Sister – Margaret Flowers, Troy, AL, Brother – Ruben Miley, Milton, FL. He also leaves behind nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren to cherish his memory.

Mr. Miley was preceded in death by his Wife – Diane Miley, Son – Mark Miley, Son – Royce Miley, Granddaughter – Virginia Miley, Parents – Robert & Sara Matalene Miley, Brothers – Ed & James Miley, Sister – Evelyn Boutwell, Sister – Majorie Williamson.

Hayes Funeral Home of Elba, Alabama is serving the Miley family.

William Hinton Boutwell

William Hinton Boutwell died in Baton Rouge, LA, on May 2, 2022, from Parkinson’s Disease complications. A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Green Hills Funeral Home, Troy, Alabama at 11:00 AM. Born in Troy Alabama, Bill Boutwell graduated Troy High School, class of ’59, and Troy State College with a BS in Mathematics and Science. While a senior at Troy State, he met Connie Etheridge whom he would marry shortly after graduation. The remainder of his life’s journey was in partnership with Connie. Immediately after graduation Bill received training at Lackland AFB, TX, where he was commissioned as a 2nd Lt in the US Air Force. He left active duty as a Captain in 1967. He spent his Air Force years at Seymour Johnson AFB, NC, supervising maintenance of B-52 bombers. This was during the cold war era when the Air Force kept a team of bombers flying on alert at all times. Those at Seymour Johnson were included in that rotation of alert aircraft that flew guarding our nation. Bill was proud to have willingly served his country.

After Bill left active duty, he worked for a year for Chrysler Corporation Space Division in New Orleans, LA. Bill and Connie then moved to Palm Beach County, FL, where they remained for the next 50 years, raising two wonderful sons, Tim and Brett. Bill’s career there was with Pratt & Whitney Aircraft where he worked in engineering and later in finance after receiving an MBA from Florida Atlantic University. Bill’s great loves in life other than family were fast cars and airplanes. In the 1970s he took flying lessons and soon earned both a private pilot license and commercial pilot license. Nothing would make him happier than to arise before daylight to be at the airport ready to take off alone at daybreak and fly the sunny skies of south FL for hours. His love of cars was satisfied by ownership over the years of various corvettes of all colors.

Bill was predeceased by his son, Timothy Boutwell and parents, Hinton H. and Glennie Gibson Boutwell. Survived by his lifetime love, wife Connie Etheridge Boutwell; son, Brett Boutwell (Leah Hartman); brother Joe Boutwell; sister, Betty Boutwell Flowers; granddaughter, Regan Deel; sister-in-law, Maxine Etheridge Childs (Paul); brother-in-law, Roy Etheridge, and many nieces and nephews. Those who wish to contribute in Bill’s memory may do so at: https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate

Bonnie Fay

Simpson Dove

Bonnie Fay Simpson Dove, formerly of Andalusia, passed away Tuesday morning, May 10, 2022, at Hanceville Nursing and Rehab in Hanceville, AL. She was 88.

Funeral services will be held at 2 PM, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Pleasant Hill Primitive Baptist Church, Needmore Road, Troy, AL with Reverend Gary Holloway officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery, with Hanceville Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be thirty minutes prior to the service.

Born November 13, 1933 in Pike County to I.B. Simpson and Marie Harris Simpson. Bonnie attended Hepzibah School and graduated in 1952 from Troy High School.

Upon her marriage in 1954 to Archie Dove, she moved to Pennsylvania where she lived until 1992 when they moved to Andalusia, AL.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, her parents, brothers James Arthur Simpson and Murrel Simpson, sisters Catherine Rountree and Mary Sexton, grandparents Nolie Harris and Clem and Mamie Davis Simpson.

She is survived by her three children Kenneth Archie Dove, Sheila Marie Dove Slaght, and Brian Keith Dove (Stacy), her grandchildren Joseph Dove (Hayley), David Dove (Kristin), Morgan Dove Forgey (Will), Shawn Enders (Lenora), Lindsay Slaght, and seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Brenda Dumas (Fred), sisters-in-law Bettie Jo Simpson and Marilyn Ross (Charles) along with many special nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers: Joseph Dove, David Dove, Will Forgey, Shawn Enders, Fred Dumas, David Rountree

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Pleasant Hill Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Billy Joe DeRamus, 321 Homewood Ave, Troy, AL 36081

Ray Dawson Senn

Ray Dawson Senn, age 86, a resident of Florence, died Saturday, May 14, 2022 at his residence. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 11 am at Hamilton Crossroads Cemetery in Brundidge with James Senn officiating and Dillard Funeral Home of Brundidge directing.

He is survived by his wife: Lieu Senn; son: James Senn (Amanda); grandson: Tyler Senn; granddaughter: Hannah Rachael Senn; brother: Billy Ross Senn; and sister: Nancy Sue Senn Edgar.

He is preceded in death by his father: Grady Lee Senn; mother: Nancy Ann Garner; and sister: Doris Mae Senn.

Mr. Senn was a faithful member of the Church of Christ and served as a deacon and minister.

