National Police Week proclaimed by City of Troy

Troy Mayor Jason Reeves signed a proclamation declaring this week, May 15-21, as National Police Week.

Reeves and the Troy City Council gathered with officers from the Troy Police Department, Troy University Police Department and the Pike County Sheriff’s Office at Troy City Hall to sign the proclamation on Monday morning.

I appreciate, more than I could ever express in words or with a proclamation, what these men and women mean to the community,” Reeves said. “I wanted the city council to be here today, because with out them, we couldn’t give you the resources we do. But, you are the folks that get up every day and put on that uniform and see about us. I want to thank you and let you know that the mayor, council and community will always support what you do.”

Troy Police Chief Randall Barr said the department will hold a memorial service on Wednesday to honor its fallen officers.

“The Police Memorial serves as a stark reminder of how dangerous this job can be,” Barr said. “For our officers, it’s the first thing they see when they arrive and it’s the last thing they see before they go home. In life, tomorrow is never promised. But, in this job, you have to run toward danger when other people are running away from danger. We want to make sure everyone goes home to their family at the end of the day.”

The Police Memorial Service will be Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the Troy Police Department. The memorial is located in the main parking lot along Elem Street.

Pike County Sheriff Russell Thomas also attended the proclamation signing and said it was a privilege to work with other law enforcement agencies in the county.

“I want to thank the mayor [Reeves] and the city council,” Thomas said. “We’ve always had a good working relationship with the city and I want to than the troy Police Department for their cooperation and support over the years.”

Officers killed in the line of duty who will be honored on Wednesday include: