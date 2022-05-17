Mrs. Ora Lee Park, was a notable Alabamian

“A teacher affects eternity; he can never tell where his influence stops.” In 1962, Mrs. Ora Lee Park was included in a biographical edition of notable Alabamians. Her accomplishments are listed in the following article.

“Mrs. Roy Park of Troy has been included in the ‘Library of Alabama Lives,’ a reference edition recording the biographies of notable Alabamians. The book was written and prepared by Dr. Frank L. Grove of Montgomery, who for 28 years served as executive secretary of the Alabama Education Association. The biography recognized Mrs. Park’s achievements in the educational, civic, and cultural life of her community and state.

Mrs. Park has a B. S. degree from Troy State College and has pursued an outstanding career in teaching since 1923. She has always been affiliated with local, state and national education organizations.

In the early thirties she was featured in the Alabama School Journal. In the article written by Dr. Theo Dalton of Auburn University, she was classed as one of Alabama’s most outstanding teachers.

For six years, Mrs. Park served as District vice president of the Alabama Congress of Parents and Teachers. She has for several years taught English and social studies at Shellhorn Junior High School.

She is a charter member and immediate past president of Alpha Delta Kappa, an honorary sorority for women teachers. Mrs. Park is a board member of Pike County Chapter of the American Red Cross and in 1960 earned the fifteen-year service award from that organization.

She served on the first committee for the county Bookmobile and in 1959 she was selected ‘Teacher of the Year in Pike County.’ She is a charter member of the Pike County Historical Society and a member of the Alabama State Board for Rehabilitation of Cahaba, the first capitol of Alabama.

A charter member of the Troy Business and Professional Women’s’ Club, Mrs. Park won the honor of ‘Woman of Achievement in 1961.’ She has served as president of the Pike County Singing Association and of the Alabama Cattlemen (Ladies Auxiliary) ‘Cowbells.’

She is a talented musician and for several years has been pianist for the local Kiwanis Club. Mrs. Park is noted for scouting and developing talents of her students. In 1961 she was given a special award by the local 4-H Clubs in recognition of outstanding accomplishments in the training of boys and girls for club activities.

Mrs. Park finds time to enjoy many hobbies. One of them is traveling, and she and her husband have toured every state in the United States proper and Canada, Mexico, Cuba and Nassau.

She is an active member of the Troy Church of Christ and in every sense of the word a most versatile person who shares her talents with all who work with her.”

All of these articles can be found in previous editions of The Troy Messenger. Stay tuned for more. Dianne Smith is the President of the Pike County Historical, Genealogical and Preservation Society.