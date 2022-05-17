Marcus Paramore appointed to state board

Marcus Paramore was recently appointed the Resident Director for Pike County on the Board of Directors of the Choctawhatchee, Pea and Yellow Rivers Watershed Management Authority (CPYRWMA). Probate Judge Michael Bunn administered the Oath of Office to him at a ceremony on May 5, 2022 held at the Pike County Courthouse in Troy.

Paramore is the Director of Government Relations for Troy University and will serve in the Alabama House of Representatives next term. He holds both a bachelor’s and master’s degree from Troy University. He and his wife, Leigh Ann are proud parents of sons, Bradley and Cody. They are active members of Park Memorial United Methodist Church.

“The Agency is fortunate to have Marcus as we continue to manage the Watersheds in Southeast Alabama. He will be an invaluable asset to our organization and a highly effective representative for Pike County,” said Lisa Harris, executive director of the CPYRWMA.

The CPYRWMA is a state agency that is responsible for developing plans and programs relating to water resource management in the areas of water quality, water quantity, flood control, and water conservation education. The river basin covers 2.3 million acres in southeast Alabama. The CPYRWMA is non-regulatory and governed by a 16-member board of directors selected from the 10 southeastern counties and appointed by the Soil & Water Conservation District in each county.