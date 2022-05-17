2022 Tip Colley Award winners named

The Troy Exchange Club announced the winner of 31st annual Tip Colley Award on Monday night.

“The award also honors the late Dr. J.O. “Tip” Colley who embodied all the qualities celebrated by the scholarship. He was a beloved physician, successful businessman and civic leader in this community,” said Jerry Miller, who coordinates the program through the Troy Exchange Club. “He was also an outstanding student and athlete in his youth.”

The Exchange Club selected Jheran Turner, from New Life Christian Academy, as the 2022 male award winner and Abby Kay Terry, from Pike Liberal Arts School, as the 2022 female award winner. Drew Nelson and Ella Cate Gunter were the runners-up.

Jheran Turner

Jheran Turner is a senior at New Life Christian School. He is the son of Garrick and Tonya Turner. They attend New Life Christian Church where Jheran is a member of the Impact Youth Group, an usher, and a member of the choir and Unseen Hands.

Jheran is class valedictorian, won the Presidents Award, is a member of the ACTS Honor Society, the president of the National Honor Society, Beta Club, class president and Student Government Association president and made the Chancellor’s List and has an associate of science degree.

Jheran is president of the 4-H Club, and a member of the Spanish Club and Students Against Destructive Decisions.

Jheran plays basketball, and is captain of the ACAA All State Team and runs track and plays tennis.

Jheran volunteers with the Pike County Chamber of Commerce Junior Ambassadors, the Salvation Army, the Humane Society, Samaritan’s Purse and is an Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts.

Jheran plans to attend Troy University.

Abbi Kay Terry

Abbi Kay Terry is a senior at Pike Liberal Arts School. She is the daughter of Jason and Brooke Terry. They attend First Baptist Church of Troy where Abbi is a youth group leader, a member of Girls Bible Study, Vacation Bible School and the Welcoming Committee.

Abbi is the National Honor Society parliamentarian, the class historian, a member of the Student Government Association, a dual enrollment student and a Heisman Scholarship recipient.

She is the president of the Excel Club, treasurer for the Public Relations Club, a member of the Interact Club, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, the Drama Club and is a Patriot Pal.

She is the chaplain of the UCA Championship cheerleading squad and also played basketball for the Patriots.

Abbi volunteers as a Pike County Chamber of Commerce Junior Ambassador, is the vice president of the Twilighter Service Club, a HOBY representative and first runner-up in Pike County’s Distinguished Young Woman.

Abbi plans to attend Auburn University.