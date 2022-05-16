Coffee County crash results in fatality

A two-vehicle crash that occurred on May 15 in Coffee County claimed the life of a Jackson, Ga., youth, according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

The release states that a 2021 Jeep Compass driven by Michael R. Lantrip, 61 of Covington, Ga., was involved in a crash with the attachment of a 2012 John Deere tractor driven by James R. Waite Jr., 51 of Andalusia, on Alabama Highway 189 near the 5-mile marker five in Coffee County five miles east of the Opp city limits.

A child, one of the passengers of the Jeep, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Lantrip and three other passengers, including a teenager, were injured and transported to area hospitals for treatment. ALEA Troopers are currently investigating the crash.