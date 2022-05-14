Ariton falls to Long in Class 2A Semifinals

The Ariton Purple Cats lost by a score of 9-5 in the third and deciding game of the Class 2A State Baseball Semifinals on Friday to the GW Long Rebels.

The series was a rematch between the two sides from the 2021 semifinals with Long again pulling off the series win to earn a spot in the Class 2A State Championship next week. The game was back-and-forth between the two sides, tied 4-4 going into the fifth inning, when Long took control with a four-run inning. The Rebels added another run in the sixth and Ariton was only able to muster one more run in the seventh inning.

Landon Tyler went 2-for-3 at the plate for Ariton with a home run, an RBI and a run. Caden Collier also went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a double. Paxton Steed, Hughes Hammock and Phenix Griffin each scored a run. Hammock pitched four and 2/3 innings, allowing eight hits and three earned runs. Coleman Bragg pitched one and 1/3 innings and struck out two batters, while giving up two hits and one earned run.

Long will play Decatur Heritage in the state championship series beginning May 16 in Oxford.