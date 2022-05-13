Tip Colley nominees named

The Troy Exchange Club recently announced its nominees for the 2022 Tip Colley Award.

“The award also honors the late Dr. J.O. “Tip” Colley who embodied all the qualities celebrated by the scholarship. He was a beloved physician, successful businessman and civic leader in this community,” said Jerry Miller, who coordinates the program through the Troy Exchange Club. “He was also an outstanding student and athlete in his youth.”

Miller said the 2022 Tip Colley Award winners will be announced at the 31st Annual Tip Colley Awards Banquet in Troy on May 16.

The 2022 nominees included:

Dee Allen

Dee Allen is a senior at Pike Liberal Arts School. She is the daughter of Wes and Cae Allen and the family attends First Baptist Church of Troy where she is a member of the choir, the church youth group, a Vacation Bible School leader, a Bible Study leader and a member of Global Impact.

Dee is the historian for the National Honor Society, the treasurer for the Student Government Association, a member of Girls State, a Capstone Leadership Delegate and the recipient of a South Alabama Electric Co-Op Scholarship.

She is a member of the Drama Club, the Calculus Club, Interact Club, Spanish Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the homecoming queen.

She is captain of the PLAS cheerleading squad and is an AISA All Star cheerleader, UCA All American, a member of the National Championship cheerleading squad and a jump-off finalist.

In the community, she participates in Operation Christmas Child, Turkeys from Heaven, the Salvation Army, the Veterans and Firefighters Breakfast and a page for the Alabama State House of Representatives.

Dee plans to attend the University of Alabama.

Cole Brooks

Cole Brooks is a senior at Goshen High School. He is the son of Tim and Jennifer Brooks. They attend Joquin Baptist Church where Cole is a member of the youth group, Vacation Bible School, Easter egg hunts and Christmas plays.

He is a member of the Goshen High School honor roll and Agriscience Academy. He is also a member of the Future Farmers of America and plays football, basketball and baseball for the Eagles.

He has served his community by helping with a tornado clean-up.

Cole plans to attend Enterprise State Junior College.

Kase Chirico

Kase Chirico is a senior at Pike Liberal Arts School. He is the son of Mike and Jacque Chirico and they attend St. John Baptist Church where he is a member of the youth group, Vacation Bible School and a member of Church of the Highlands Youth.

At PLAS, he a is a member of the National Honor Society, the class chaplain, a member of the Student Government Association, a member of the Scholar Bowl team, he is a dual enrollment student, a member of Boys State, a HOBY representative and an Outstanding Robotics Student.

Kase is a member of the Drama Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the Prom King.

Kase plays football for the Patriots and is a two-time state champion, AISA All Star and All State Student Athlete. He is also a two-time member of the State Champion basketball and baseball teams for the Patriots.

Kase also participates in the Bush Memorial Food Drive, Turkeys from Heaven and is a Field Day volunteer.

Kase plan to attend Auburn University.

Kate Deloney

Kate Deloney is a senior at Charles Henderson High School. She is the daughter of John and Jennifer Deloney. The family attends Oak Grove United Methodist Church where Kate is a member of the youth group, Vacation Bible School and a children’s volunteer.

Kate is a member of the National Honor Society, Beta Club, Mu Alpha Theta, National Technical Honor Society, Advance Placement, HOSA Nationals and was awarded a Trojan Leadership Scholarship.

She was a CHHS cheerleader with the highest GPA and was voted as having the best attitude.

She also participates in Turkeys from Heaven, Diamond Dolls, Operation Christmas Child and is an All Star in competitive gymnastics.

Kate plans to attend Troy University.

Paxton Flowers

Paxton Flowers is a senior at Pike County High School. He is the son of Paxton and Delana Flowers. They are members of Promise Land Ministry where he is a youth leader, deacon, a designated driver and a maintenance volunteer.

He is a member of the National Honor Society and plays football, basketball and baseball for the Bulldogs. He also serves as an ambassador for the Pike County Chamber of Commerce.

Paxton plans to attend the University of Alabama.

Ella Cate Gunter

Ella Kate Gunter is a senior at Pike Liberal Arts School. She is the daughter of Shaun and Alitha Gunter. They attend First Baptist Church of Troy where Ella Cate is a member of the youth group, Senior Girls Bible Study and Vacation Bible School.

She is a vice president of the National Honor Society, the senior class historian and the vice president of the Student Government Association.

She is a member of the Interact Club, Spanish Club, Drama Club, Excel Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, the Stock Club, Government Club and the chaplain of the Twilighter Service Club.

She is also the chaplain of the PLAS cheerleading squad, a member of the UCA National Championship team, a UCA All American cheerleader and a UCA “Pin it Forward” recipient.

She also volunteers with the Salvation Army, Operation Christmas Child, the Veterans and First Responders Breakfast, Troy Regional Medical Center, the canned food drive and Turkeys from Heaven.

Ella Cate plans to attend Auburn University.

Brady Huner

Brady Huner is a senior at Charles Henderson High School. He is the son of Chris and Tracie Huner. They attend St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church where Brady is an alter server, a member of the youth group, a member of the Archdiocesan Youth Conference and works with grounds maintenance.

He is a member of the National Honor Society, Beta Club, Mu Alpha Theta, earned an honors diploma, studied advance placement courses and was the junior class treasurer. He is a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, the Twenty-One Service Club and Interact.

Brady played baseball for the Trojans and was a team captain, ASHAA All Star and earned a Coaches Association Scholarship.

He also volunteers with Turkeys from Heaven, a grocery bagger, TroyFest, the Salvation Army and the fall festival.

Brady plans to attend Troy University.

Drew Nelson

Drew Nelson is a senior at Pike Liberal Arts School. He is the son of David and Candace Nelson. They attend First Baptist Church of Troy where Drew is a member of the youth group, Sunday school, an usher, Vacation Bible School and an offering bearer.

He is a member of the National Honor Society, the Heisman Scholarship recipient, vice president of the Calculus Club, an AISA All State Student Athlete, a member of the Math Team and a dual enrollment student.

He is a member of the Spanish Club, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Young Investors co-president and a Patriot Pal.

Drew played baseball for the Patriots and was a 4-time member of the state championship team, a Dothan Eagle Super 12 player, a Gatorade Player of the Year nominee, a Perfect Game Pre-Season All American, AISA Player of the Year, and an All State player. Drew was also a member of the two-time state championship basketball team and was a captain.

Drew also volunteered with Operation Christmas Child, WOD for Water, Common Ground, Miracle League and Turkeys from Heaven.

Drew will attend Auburn University on a baseball scholarship.

Ally Rushing

Ally Rushing is a senior at Pike Liberal Arts School. She is the daughter of Gary and Paula Rushing. They attend Church of the Highlands and Harmony Methodist where Ally is a member of the youth group, Samaritans Purse and Operation Christmas Child.

She is a member of the National Honor Society, won first-place at the science fair, and is an AISA All State student athlete.

She is a member of the Excel Club, Government Club, Interact, Spanish Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the Twilighter Service Club.

She played volleyball for the Patriots and was an AISA All Star, and was named Best Defensive Player. She was also an AISA All Star in softball and was on the Softball Leadership Committee.

She is a volunteer for the First Responders Breakfast, Veterans Breakfast, the Salvation Army, Turkeys from Heaven, Miracle League and Troy Animal Rescue.

Ally will attend Shelton State Community College on a softball scholarship.

Ella Tatum

Ella Tatum is a senior at Goshen High School. She is the daughter of Shane and Jessica Tatum. They attend Troy First United Methodist Church where Ella is a member of Sunday Night Youth and Wednesday worship.

She is a member of the National Honor Society and the Technical Honor Society.

She also is a member of the Future Business Leaders of America and Health Occupation Students of America.

She played volleyball for the Eagles and was on the area championship team. She also volunteers with Community Helpers and meal deliveries.

She plans to attend Troy University.

Abbi Kay Terry

Abbi Kay Terry is a senior at Pike Liberal Arts School. She is the daughter of Jason and Brooke Terry. They attend First Baptist Church of Troy where Abbi is a youth group leader, a member of Girls Bible Study, Vacation Bible School and the Welcoming Committee.

Abbi is the National Honor Society parliamentarian, the class historian, a member of the Student Government Association, a dual enrollment student and a Heisman Scholarship recipient.

She is the president of the Excel Club, treasurer for the Public Relations Club, a member of the Interact Club, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, the Drama Club and is a Patriot Pal.

She is the chaplain of the UCA Championship cheerleading squad and also playde basketball for the Patriots.

Abbi volunteers as a Pike County Chamber of Commerce Junior Ambassador, is the vice president of the Twilighter Service Club, a HOBY representative and first runner-up in Pike County’s Distinguished Young Woman.

Abbi plans to attend Auburn University.

Angel Terry

Angel Terry is a senior at Pike County High School. She is the daughter of Carolyn Longmire. They attend Greater St. Paul AME Church where Angel is a member of the Usher Board, the Youth Choir and vice president of the Youth Department.

Angel is a member of the National Honor Society, the Beta Club, secretary of the Student Government Association and a dual enrollment student.

Angel is president of the Future Business Leaders of America, a member of the Mentoring Club and Sparkle and a member of the JROTC.

Angel was the best offensive player for the volleyball team and also played basketball and ran track for the Bulldogs.

She plans to attend the University of Alabama.

Isis Torrellas

Isis Torrellas is a senior at Charles Henderson High School. She is the daughter of Wilson Lee Torrellas and Raeshun Meadows. They attend Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church where Isis is a youth leader, a member of the choir and prayer team.

She is the secretary of the National Honor Society, a member of the Technical Honor Society, and Advance Placement student, secretary of Mu Alpha Theta, a member of Girls State and attends Alabama Aviation College.

She is the Battalion Commander and Lt. Col. for the JROTC, secretary of the Drama Club and is a member of the Interact Club and Spanish Club.

She is the captain of the tennis team for CHHS.

Isis also volunteers with the American Legion.

She plans to attend college at the United States Military Academy at West Point.

Jheran Turner

Jheran Turner is a senior at New Life Christian School. He is the son of Garrick and Tonya Turner. They attend New Life Christian Church where Jheran is a member of the Impact Youth Group, an usher, and a member of the choir and Unseen Hands.

Jheran is class valedictorian, won the Presidents Award, is a member of the ACTS Honor Society, the president of the National Honor Society, Beta Club, class president and Student Government Association president and made the Chancellor’s List and has an associate of science degree.

Jheran is president of the 4-H Club, and a member of the Spanish Club and Students Against Destructive Decisions.

Jheran plays basketball, and is captain of the ACAA All State Team and runs track and plays tennis.

Jheran volunteers with the Pike County Chamber of Commerce Junior Ambassadors, the Salvation Army, the Humane Society, Samaritan’s Purse and is an Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts.

Jheran plans to attend Troy University.

Jackson West

Jackson West is a senior at Charles Henderson High School. He is the son of Judson and Julianne West. They attend Good Hope Baptist Church where Jackson is an usher, member of the Men’s Ministry, Vacation Bible School, Children’s Church, Nursery and Youth Group.

Jackson is a member of the National Honor Society and Beta Club. He is also a member of Future Farmers of America and the Twenty-One Social Club.

Jackson was a captain on the football team, captain of the wrestling team and was a sectionals and state qualifier.

Jackson volunteers with Turkeys from Heaven and Kidz Connection.

Jackson plans to attend Troy University.