TB&T Athletes of the Week (May 6-12)

ATHLETES OF THE WEEK

MALE

Drew Nelson, Pike Liberal Arts Patriots

Nelson terrorized Glenwood batters in the AISA Class AAA State Baseball Championship this week. In seven innings on the mound, Nelson struck out 15 batters and gave up just two hits and no earned runs as Pike captured its fourth straight state championship. Nelson also earned all-tournament honors for his performance.

FEMALE

McKenzie Cain, Charles Henderson Lady Trojans

Cain wreaked havoc against opposing pitchers during Charles Henderson’s Class 5A South Regional Sofbtall Tournament appearance this week. In four games, she went 9-for-16 at the plate with two home runs, one triple, 1 double, nine RBIs, five runs and four stolen bases.