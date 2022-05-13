Pike County Cattlemen award scholarships

The Pike County Cattlemen’s Association has continued its long and storied support of Pike County youth with the awarding of $1,000 scholarships to five 2022 graduating seniors of Pike County schools.

The scholarship presentations were made Monday afternoon at Cattleman Park.

Dick Barnett, president of the Pike County Cattlemen’s Association presented the scholarship awards to Catherine Bozeman, Goshen High School; Joelee Jackson, Goshen High School; Kate Deloney, Charles Henderson High School, Abby Porter, Pike Liberal Arts School and Dee Allen, PLAS.

Dee Allen plans to attend the University of Alabama with a career goal of interior design.

“I have always liked decorating,” she said, adding that it’s fun and challenging to give a space a different look and feel.

Abby Porter said Troy University is her choice of universities.

“I want to pursue a master’s degree in psychology,” she said. “My future plans are to be a psychiatrist.”

Kate Deloney said that Troy University is also her college of choice

“I have always enjoyed gymnastics and cheering,” she said, “Those activities influenced my career goal. The plan for my future is to be a physical therapist.”

Catherine Bozeman also plans to attend Troy University as a dance major.

“I enjoy dance lessons and I always enjoy performing,” she said, “I want a career that includes dancing, either as a teacher or as a performer.”

Joelee Taylor is also Troy University bound. She has a strong interest in the area of risk management.

“I would like be a member of a selling staff and later an insurance agent,” she said. “I will work toward a degree that will prepare me for my goals.’

Cattlemen Derrick Thompson and Johnny Garrett joined Barnett in congratulating the scholarship recipients and wished them all the best as they move into another phase of their lives and toward the goals they have set for themselves.

The scholarship recipients thanked the Pike County Cattlemen for the confidence shown in them with the awarding of the scholarships. They said they will do their best to be their best as they move along their career paths.

Thompson said the Pike County Cattlemen also awarded $9,000 in scholarship funds to the 18 participants in the recent county calf show.

The funds for the scholarships are raised through the Cattlemen’s Professional and Ranch rodeos, the Equipment Auction and other events. The Pike County Cattlewomen are also involved in the scholarship program.