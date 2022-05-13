Kappa Delta donates to Pike County CAC

The Kappa Delta Sorority of Troy University continued its support of the Pike Regional Child Advocacy Center in Troy with a donation made in support of Child Abuse Prevention Month in America.

The donation was in the amount of $51,789,95.

The Kappa Delta representatives said the sorority supports Troy University and the surrounding community.

The KD’s Shamrock philanthropy is an annual fundraiser that benefits Prevent Child Abuse America and the local Pike Regional Child Advocacy Center. Other KD fundraisers support Pike Regional CAC programs and in-house expenses.

Kaley Green, Pike Regional CAC executive director, expressed appreciation to Kappa Delta Sorority for the generous donation.

“The Kappa Delta Sorority has been and continues to be a dedicated supporter of the Pike Regional CAC,” Green said. “These young women work throughout the year raising dollars that support our efforts to raise awareness of child abuse and neglect. The children and families that the Pike Regional CAC serves benefit greatly from the support of the Kappa Delta Sorority. Their support helps raise awareness that child abuse is a reality. Awareness of child abuse is an important factor in the prevention of child abuse. It should never hurt to be a child.”