Givhan to step down in July

Walter D. Givhan, who has served as Senior Vice Chancellor for Advancement and Economic Development at Troy University since 2014, will resign effective July 15 in order to assume a greater role with his family’s farming business.

Givhan, a Troy alumnus, joined the Troy administrative team following a 33-year career in the United States Air Force, where he rose to the rank of major general. Dr. Jack Hawkins, Jr., Chancellor, praised Givhan’s tenure at Troy.

“I appreciate greatly Gen. Givhan’s leadership, which resulted in record-breaking fundraising,” Dr. Hawkins said. “In addition, he is an outstanding representative of Troy in the public arena, especially in governmental affairs and economic development. His departure leaves big shoes to fill, but we look forward to his continued involvement as an alumnus of Troy.”

Gen. Givhan and his wife, Frances, plan to continue living in Troy. The University plans to begin the search for his successor immediately.

“I’m grateful to Dr. Hawkins and the Troy family for giving me a chance to make a difference at this great university,” said Givhan. “Working with this dedicated team of professionals has been an honor and a pleasure. Frances and I value the support and embrace this institution and community have shown us, and we will always be loyal Trojans who are looking for more ways to serve Troy.”