Thunder On The Three Notch begins today

“Thunder on the Three Notch gets underway today at the Pioneer Museum of Alabama and will continue on Saturday. Hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day.

The Pioneer Museum’s springtime event features a re-enactment of the Battle of Hobdy’s Bridge of 1836, between the Muscogee Creek Indians and the militia which was, then, comprised of settlers along the Pea River.

The battle will begin at 2 p.m. today and Saturday.

Barbara Tatom, museum director, said Thunder on the Three Notch will also feature militia encampments and living history demonstrations from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

“Thunder on the Three Notch is an opportunity to learn more about the history of the Pike County area through the battle re-enactment and the living history demonstrations,” Tatom said.

The living history demonstrations will include blacksmithing, flint napping, sewing, weaving, spinning and singing in the log church. Food trucks will be on the grounds.

Visitors will have opportunities to tour the Pioneer Museum of Alabama with a large number of displays and thousands of artifacts and also the buildings on the grounds.

Admission to Thunder on the Three Notch is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors and military personnel, $8 for students and free of charge for children 5 and under and members of the Pioneer Museum of Alabama.