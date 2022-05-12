Dead Plant Society: ‘growing together’

About 40 self-proclaimed “plant killers’ attended a workshop sponsored by the Dead Plant Society on Saturday at Pike Liberal Arts School.

Amanda Smothers, organizer of the Dead Plant Society, said the workshop far exceed her expectations.

“People of all ages enjoyed a day of learning together, “Smothers said. “The speakers were fantastic and I learned that the gardening community is very special in that they freely share. We had people bringing seeds to share including giant luffa seeds, zinnia seeds and calla lilies. Many of us went home and planted what we took and shared what we did on our Facebook group, ‘Pike County Dead Plants Society.’”

Smothers said there’s something exciting about being around people who love the same things as you.

“Folks were whipping out their phones to share photos of their plants,” Smothers said. “Great questions were asked and advice was given and taken.

“We made new friends and hugged the necks of old friends. I can’t thank everyone enough for participating and supporting this event. We have had questions about whether or not we’ll have future events. We are definitely mulling it over. We’ll see.”