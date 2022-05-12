Coffee County traffic fatality claims the life of Enterprise woman

Published 8:36 am Thursday, May 12, 2022

By Staff Reports

A single-vehicle crash on May 11 claimed the life of an Enterprise woman.

The crash, which occurred at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, occurred when a 2003 Acura TL left the roadway and struck several trees on Coffee County Highway 114, approximately eight miles north of Enterprise. Giselle

Burgos-Santiago, 39 of Enterprise, was a passenger of the vehicle and was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene. According to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Burgos-Santiago was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash. The driver of the vehicle was Alex Rivera-Hernandez, 37 of Enterprise, and he was transported to Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate the accident.

