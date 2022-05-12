Brundidge man charged with stealing automobile

Published 6:41 pm Thursday, May 12, 2022

By Staff Reports

Joseph Thomas Carroll

A Brundidge man is behind bars after allegedly stealing a car from a Troy gas station.

Troy Police chief Randall Barr said on Sunday, May 8, around 3:20 p.m., the TPD received a call regarding a vehicle that was stolen from the Liberty Gas Station on U.S. Highway 231 South. Barr said detectives were able to identify Joseph Thomas Carroll, 31, of Brundidge, as a suspect in the case. Barr said after further investigation, detectives were able to obtain a warrant for Carroll’s arrest.

On Thursday around 11 a.m., Carroll was taken into custody in the 3000 block of Alabama Highway 125 in Brundidge by TPD detectives and deputies from the Pike County Sheriff’s Office. Barr said Carroll was charged with first-degree theft of property and taken to the Troy City Jail for processing. Carroll was later transferred to the Pike County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

This case is still under investigation by the Troy Police Department with assistance from the Pike County Sheriff’s Office and Brundidge Police Department.

More Z-News - Main story

‘A little lady with a big heart’ honored at TPL

Dead Plant Society: ‘growing together’

Thunder On The Three Notch begins today

Hey, don’t judge a book by its cover

Print Article

  • Polls

    What do you want to see more of in Troy?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events