Brundidge man charged with stealing automobile

A Brundidge man is behind bars after allegedly stealing a car from a Troy gas station.

Troy Police chief Randall Barr said on Sunday, May 8, around 3:20 p.m., the TPD received a call regarding a vehicle that was stolen from the Liberty Gas Station on U.S. Highway 231 South. Barr said detectives were able to identify Joseph Thomas Carroll, 31, of Brundidge, as a suspect in the case. Barr said after further investigation, detectives were able to obtain a warrant for Carroll’s arrest.

On Thursday around 11 a.m., Carroll was taken into custody in the 3000 block of Alabama Highway 125 in Brundidge by TPD detectives and deputies from the Pike County Sheriff’s Office. Barr said Carroll was charged with first-degree theft of property and taken to the Troy City Jail for processing. Carroll was later transferred to the Pike County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

This case is still under investigation by the Troy Police Department with assistance from the Pike County Sheriff’s Office and Brundidge Police Department.