Troy falls to Auburn at home

Published 10:32 am Wednesday, May 11, 2022

By Josh Boutwell

William Sullivan (30) tries to tag out an Auburn runner. (Photo courtesy of Troy University Athletics)

The Troy Trojans hosted the SEC’s No. 18-ranked Auburn Tigers at home on Tuesday and lost 11-4 in the midweek showdown.

More than 3,000 fans packed Riddle-Pace Field for the matchup between Troy and Auburn and the official attendance of 3,212 marked the fourth highest attendance at Riddle-Pace Field ever.

Auburn’s bats were on fire all night as the Tigers earned 17 hits, including one home run, in the game, while Troy managed just five total hits. William Sullivan earned a hit and two RBIs for the Trojans, while Brandon Schrepf hit a solo home run of his own. For Auburn, Brooks Carlson, Brody Moore, Kason Howell and Blake Rambusch all had three hits each. Sonny DiChiara hit a home run, as well.

Troy featured five pitchers against Auburn with Bay Witcher taking the loss on the mound. He struck out three batters, while giving up nine hits and nine earned runs. Grayson Stewart retired five batters and gave up just one hit and no runs in two and 1/3 innings pitched. Auburn’s Jordan Armstrong pitched four and 1/3 innings and struck out a pair of batters and gave up three hits and three earned runs.

Defensively, catcher Clay Stearns earned 11 putouts for Troy, while Auburn first basemen DiChiara had 10 putouts.

Troy will try to snap its four-game losing streak this weekend with a road Sun Belt series with Coastal Carolina May 13 through May 15.

