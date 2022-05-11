National Salvation Army Week Celebrated

The Pike County Salvation Army Service Center in Troy is joining its neighboring centers around the country in celebrating National Salvation Army Week.

Donna Kidd, Pike County Salvation Army Service Center director, said the week immediately following Mother’s Day was declared National Salvation Army Week by President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1954, 74 years after The Salvation Army arrived in the United States.

Kidd said, like other Salvation Army Service Centers around the country, the service center in Troy is recognizing the volunteers, donors and program beneficiaries who enable the local center to respond to the needs of friends and neighbors here at home.

“In celebration of National Salvation Army Week, our center has featured sales opportunities throughout the week,” Kidd said.

On Friday, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. the local Salvation Army will have hotdogs, a cookie and water for those who visit the service center.

Kidd expressed appreciation to all those who support the local Salvation Army Service Center in various ways-as volunteers, through monetary donations as well as donations to the Thrift Shop, the food pantry and other help-programs and those who support the fundraising events.

“Right now, we have a need for furniture, household items and clothing,” Kidd said. “We also need assistance in getting homeless people to shelters. We don’t have a shelter here in Pike County so those in need of shelter have to be transported elsewhere.”

Kidd said the Pike County Salvation Army is dedicated to doing the most good it can here at home and also in reaching out when and where there is a need.