Lady Trojans compete in regionals

Published 4:54 pm Wednesday, May 11, 2022

By Josh Boutwell

McKenzie Cain (98) hit a home run against Elberta in the South Regionals. (Photo by Josh Boutwell)

The Charles Henderson Trojans traveled to Gulf Shores on Wednesday and split their games in the Class 5A South Regional Softball Tournament, with a win over Elberta and loss to Satsuma.

In the first round, Charles Henderson blasted Elberta 13-4, dominating the game from start to finish and never trailing. McKenzie Cain’s bat was on fire as she went 3-for-5 at the plate with a home run, a triple, two RBIs and two runs. Madison Allen also went a perfect 3-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs. Dakota Berry scored three runs and Jada Jones scored two runs in the win.

Hannah Sparrow pitched four innings and struck out four batters, while giving up four hits and one earned run. Stella Gilbreath fanned four batters and gave up three hits and two runs in three innings in the circle.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

In the second round, Charles Henderson fell 5-1 to Satsuma. Cain, Jones and Olivia Kirkpatrick each earned one hit, while Allen scored the lone run. Molly Garrett pitched three and 1/3 innings and struck out three batters along with giving up four hits and four earned runs. Sparrow pitched three and 2/3 innings and gave up two hits and one earned run.

Charles Henderson will play in an elimination game tomorrow at 10:45 a.m. with hopes of continuing on in the double elimination tournament.

More Sports

The champs are here: Pike captures AISA State Championship

Troy falls to Auburn at home

Stallions sign former Alabama star Bo Scarbrough

Trojan softball players earn All-Sun Belt honors

Print Article

  • Polls

    What do you want to see more of in Troy?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events