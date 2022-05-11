Hey, don’t judge a book by its cover

While you shouldn’t judge others by their appearance, it’s alright sometimes to judge a book by its cover.

The Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library in Brundidge held a Don’t Judge a Book by Its Cover contest for National Library Week in April.

“The drawings pointed out how book covers are designed specially ‘to draw you in and tell you a little about what’s inside,” said Karis Nicholson, library circulation clerk. “So, it doesn’t always hurt to pick your next read by looking at the cover.”

To enter the drawing, patrons had to pick a book cover that “drew them in,” Nicholson said. “Our $25 winner, Eli L., chose ‘The Last Kids on Earth’ written by Max Brallier and illustrated by Douglas Holgate.” The book is about middle schoolers surviving the zombie apocalypse, which couldn’t be more obvious from the cover.”

“Tupper” had a few fun submissions, including “What If I Had Animal Teeth?”

“It’s an educational title that teaches about animal teeth and encourages children to imagine what they would do with teeth like that,” Nicholson said. The illustrations are something to see, she added.

The book covers have been on display in the library for everyone to enjoy.

“We encourage library patrons to stop by and pick out their next book by the cover,” Nicholson said. “Those who would like to have more opportunities to have fun and earn prizes are invited to participate in Tupper’s Summer Reading Program.”

Registration is underway and the kickoff will be June 2. Check Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library’s website for updates.