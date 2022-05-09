Troy baseball hosts Auburn on Tuesday

The Troy Trojans baseball team will host the SEC’s Auburn Tigers on May 10 at 6 p.m.

The game is Troy’s final non-conference game of the season and the first time Troy has hosted Auburn since 2018. Auburn has gone 21-12 since 1994 against Troy with Troy’s most recent win over the Tigers being that 2018 home game. Since 2016, the two sides are an event 3-3 against one another. Troy is currently on a three-game losing streak, while the No. 20-ranked Tigers are coming off a series loss against No. 3 Arkansas this past weekend.

Troy traveled to Auburn earlier this year and lost 13-1. Since that time, Troy has gone 25-15 and Auburn has gone 29-15 during that span.

The game will begin at 6 p.m. and will stream on ESPN+.