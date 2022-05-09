TB&T Athletes of the Week (April 29-May 5)

Published 9:00 am Monday, May 9, 2022

By Josh Boutwell

ATHLETES OF THE WEEK

 

FEMALE

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Madison Stewart, Charles Henderson Lady Trojans

During the Area Tournament this week, Stewart went a total of 5-for-12 at the plate with two home runs, three RBIs and three runs in four games. Those totals include a two-homer game in the Area Championship.

 

MALE


Drew Nelson, Pike Liberal Arts Patriots

For the third week in a row, Nelson captures Male Athlete of the Week after going 4-for-6 at the plate with a double and an RBI along with striking out 17 batters and allowing just two hits and no runs during Pike’s sweep in the AISA Semifinals.

More TB&T Athletes of the Week

TB&T Athletes of the Week (April 22-28)

TB&T Athletes of the Week (April 15-April 20)

TB&T Athletes of the Week (April 8-April 14)

TB&T Athlete of the Week (April 1-April 7)

Print Article

  • Polls

    Do you wear a mask when you are out in public or around people not in your household?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events