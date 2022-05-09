TB&T Athletes of the Week (April 29-May 5)

ATHLETES OF THE WEEK

FEMALE

Madison Stewart, Charles Henderson Lady Trojans

During the Area Tournament this week, Stewart went a total of 5-for-12 at the plate with two home runs, three RBIs and three runs in four games. Those totals include a two-homer game in the Area Championship.

MALE



Drew Nelson, Pike Liberal Arts Patriots

For the third week in a row, Nelson captures Male Athlete of the Week after going 4-for-6 at the plate with a double and an RBI along with striking out 17 batters and allowing just two hits and no runs during Pike’s sweep in the AISA Semifinals.