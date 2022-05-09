Pike Lib softball competes in state tournament

Published 11:49 am Monday, May 9, 2022

By Josh Boutwell

Bella Maulden pitched six innings in the state tournament. (Photo by Josh Boutwell)

On Saturday, the Pike Liberal Arts Lady Patriots travelled to Montgomery to compete in the AISA Class AAA State Softball Tournament at Lagoon Park.

Pike lost to Clarke Prep 5-3 in the first round of the double elimination tournament before being eliminated by Bessemer Academy by a score of 8-7 despite a late rally from the Lady Patriots.

Against Clarke Prep, Pike jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the third inning before Clarke Prep rebounded to score three runs of its own in the fourth inning to tie the score. Clarke Prep then scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth and managed to hang on to the 5-3 lead in the seventh inning.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Ally Rushing went 2-for-4 at the plate with a run in game one, while Bella Maulden went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Rushing pitched all six innings and retired four batters, while giving up seven hits and three earned runs.

Pike trailed Bessemer Academy 8-1 going into the seventh and final inning of the elimination game when the Lady Pats came alive. Emily Bryan hit a ground ball single that drove Allie Booth home to start the Pike scoring barrage. With the bases loaded, Lakin Harrell hit a line drive into center field to drive Bryan home and then Mary Holland Stephens’ ground ball single drove Hailey Griffin home to cut the Bessemer lead in half.

Riley Burkett cut Bessemer’s lead to 8-6 with a double into left field to drive Briann Snyder and Harrell home. Facing two outs, Rushing’s line drive single drove Stephens home to bring Pike within one run. With a runner on third base, in scoring position, Pike’s next batter grounded out to secure the Bessemer win and eliminate Pike from the tournament.

Against Bessemer, Rushing went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run, while Maulden pitched all six innings and struck out two batters, while giving up nine hits and four earned runs.

More Sports

Undermanned Stallions remain undefeated

Local softball teams get set for regionals

Troy baseball hosts Auburn on Tuesday

Troy softball edges South Alabama in conference series

Print Article

  • Polls

    Do you wear a mask when you are out in public or around people not in your household?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events