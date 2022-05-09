Local softball teams get set for regionals

The Charles Henderson, Pike County and Ariton High School softball teams will all be competing in the AHSAA South Regional Softball Tournament this week in Gulf Shores.

In Class 3A, Pike County faces Area 1 Champion Mobile Christian at 11 a.m. on May 10. In Class 5A, Charles Henderson will face Area 1 Champion Elberta at 2 p.m. on May 11, while Ariton plays Area 2 Champion Geneva County at 10:45 a.m. in Class 2A on May 12.

There will be two different brackets for each class with a winners bracket and losers bracket in the double elimination tournament. The winner of the winner’s bracket will be crowned South Regional Champion with the losers bracket winner being crowned regional runner-up. The champion and runner-up will then advance to the State Semifinals next week.