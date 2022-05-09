AG Academy instructors to present at national conference

Pike County Agriscience Academy instructors Cody Eiland and Christian Stanley will present at the North American Colleges and Teachers of Agriculture National Conference held in Wooster, Ohio in July.

These teachers will present to professors across the agricultural disciplines regarding the dual enrollment initiatives at the Pike County Agriscience Academy at Goshen High School

The abstract, entitled “Leveraging High School Dual-Enrollment Initiatives within Rural Alabama to Create College Ready Agriscience Students” was written by Stanley and co-authored by Cody Eiland, co-teacher; Dr. Jamie Rich, assistant principal; and Jeff McClure Administrative Assistant to the Superintendent,

“Pike County Schools has a rich tradition of providing dual-enrollment opportunities to students within our service area at no cost to the student,” Stanley said. “This began with the Agriscience and Business and Finance academies, By presenting on this unique opportunity, which we are blessed to have through the hard work of so many dedicated educators, it is our hope that we are able to be a model that other rural school systems may be able to follow.”

McClure said the Pike County Agriscience Academy provides students with the ability to take general education college courses as well as agriscience courses that are taught within the academy’s many facilities.

The Agriscience Academy is composed of teaching classrooms, an agricultural mechanics laboratory, greenhouses, aquaculture facilities, and pastures which house livestock for student instruction.

“There are not many school districts across this country that provide students with the opportunities that we are able to via the academy programs” said Stanley, “Having previously spent time as a graduate assistant in Agriscience Education at Auburn University, I have visited many of the agriscience programs throughout the state. When I was informed of the opening at the Pike County Agriscience Academy, I knew that I needed to apply. I knew that this was where I could make my greatest impact on student learning. The program which is housed within this county is unique compared to any in the state.”

Eiland and Stanley are honored to have the opportunity to represent Pike County Schools at the upcoming conference. “

“It‘s not every day that you get the chance to present at a national conference,” Eiland said. “By doing this we are able to show the opportunities that are available to students within our school district.”