‘Thunder On The Three Notch features living history

The Pioneer Museum of Alabama will be popping with excitement on Friday and Saturday, May 13 and 14, with the museum’s second annual Thunder on the Three Notch event.

The two-day event will feature battle reenactments of the Creek War of 1836.

Barbara Tatom, museum director, said Thunder on the Three Notch will also include militia encampments and living history demonstrations.

The living history exhibitions will be from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily and the battle reenactments will be at 2 p.m. both Friday and Saturday.

“Thunder on the Three Notch is an opportunity to learn more about the history of our area through living history demonstrations,” Tatom said. “Thunder on the Three Notch will be enjoyed by all ages and we encourage families to come and enjoy learning together about pioneer life through living history exhibits.”

The exhibits will include rope-making, blacksmithing, flint demonstrations, “war stories,” music in the log church, and perhaps, a short sermon.

Tatom said, back by popular demand, will be the “textile” ladies who are experts in the area of textile art.

Back during pioneer days, clothing was constructed from hand-spun, which is homemade cloth primarily of linen and wool. Making clothing was a labor-intensive task.

Terre Biederman said the ladies will be at the Demonstration Cabin throughout both days demonstrating home textile production.

“There will be weaving and hand-spinning demonstrations and even cutting out dresses,” Biederman said. “There are a lot of different home textile products and we will enjoy talking with visitors about how the pioneers made their clothing and be willing to answer any questions.”

Visitors will be invited inside the cabin.

“The electricity will be on so the lights will be on so visitors can see the artifacts and experience what cabin life was like,” Biederman said. “Our textile ladies are from ‘everywhere’ and we travel all around doing textile work. We enjoy sharing what we know. We are looking forward to being back at the Pioneer Museum of Alabama and a part of Thunder on the Three Notch.”

The cost of admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors and military personnel, $8 for students and free of charge for children ages five and under and members of the Pioneer Museum.