Pike Lib softball to play in state tournament Saturday

Published 5:52 pm Friday, May 6, 2022

By Josh Boutwell

Ally Rushing threw a no-hitter against Morgan Academy. (Photo by Josh Boutwell)

The Pike Liberal Arts Lady Patriots will head to Montgomery on Saturday, May 7, to compete in the AISA Class AAA State Playoffs.

The tournament, which was originally scheduled to begin on Friday, has been moved to Saturday due to the threat of inclement weather in the Montgomery area. Pike will battle Clarke Prep Academy in the first round of the playoffs at noon at Lagoon Park in Montgomery.

The winner of that game will play in the quarterfinals later in the day. The semifinals and championship game will occur on Monday.

