Obituaries: Saturday, May 7, 2022

Clemmie (Clem) Joseph Johnson

Clemmie (Clem) Joseph Johnson of the Huguley community of Lanett, Ala., died on Mon., May 2, 2022, in a Columbus, Ga., hospital after brief illness.

The family will receive visitors at Skeen Funeral Home, Troy, Ala., at 1:00 on Sat., May 7, and the funeral service will follow at 2:00 in the chapel, officiated by Rev. Kenneth Baggett. A military service with gun salute, followed by burial, will be in Hopewell Community Cemetery near Henderson. Pallbearers will include Roy Wilbert Folmar, Brandon Nickolson, Daniel Hussey, Davy Dean, Will Ezell, and another to be determined.

Mr. Johnson was born at home on Mar. 26, 1934, in Pike Co., Ala., a son of the late John Irvin, Sr., and Ruby Mae (Myers) Johnson of the Hopewell community. He stated that he was the last of 63 grandchildren of the late George Soasby and Delila (Wilson) Johnson of Goshen, Pike Co.

By age 16, Mr. Johnson had lost both parents. Electing the military over farm work, he enlisted in the U. S. Air Force at age 17 on Aug. 17, 1951, and made Air Force service his career.

After basic training, he was first stationed in Albuquerque, N. M., and over the years served in Rapid City, S. D.; Westover, Mass.; Montgomery, Ala.; Alconbury, Huntingdon, England; Wichita Falls, Tex.; Knobmaster, Mo.; Biloxi, Miss.; Little Rock, Ark.; and an air base near Tachikawa, Japan. He had very brief assignments and training in Alaska, the Azores, and other countries. Early in his career, he was a security squadron air policeman. For almost 10 years during the Cold War Emergency War effort, he was in very demanding and vital security controller positions with the Strategic Air Command (SAC), the Air Force’s long-range missile, bomber, and reconnaissance force. He completed the Army 1st Infantry NCO Academy at Ft. Riley, Kans., and was an instructor for awhile at Sheppard AFB, Wichita Falls. He later opted for duties in vehicle, base, and heavy equipment maintenance. On Sept. 1, 1971, he retired as a staff sergeant, having proudly and honorably served for 20 years. He had earned a National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, was an expert marksman, and received a number of achievement certificates.

After retirement, Mr. Johnson worked in hotel security in Ark., building construction in Texas and Florida., service station management and dairy work in Ga., and in various other jobs. He returned to Pike Co., and was a neighbor to his sister Kathlyn near Goshen for a number of years. He then moved to Lanett and lived together with his daughter Donna and husband Bennie Cole.

Mr. Johnson married Mittie Tillery on 12-25-1951 in Troy, Ala. They were together for many years, with her moving around with him on his military assignments. Five children were born to them 1953 to 1967.

He is survived by all his children: daughters Donna Kay J. Cole, Lanett, Ala., and Linda Faye J. Lisenby and husband Steve, Enterprise, Ala.; sons Richard Johnson, Houston, Tex.; Marvin Johnson, Talladega, Ala. and John Irvin Johnson, Splendora, Tex.; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his siblings, Kathlyn J. (Kitty) Folmar, John Irvin Johnson, Jr., Clyde Myers Johnson, Willie Mae J. Hill, Birdie B. J. Law, Rosa J. Lott, George Dalton Johnson, and four infants.

Mr. Johnson made a profession of faith many years ago and was attending Free Will Baptist Church in Luverne, Ala., when he was baptized. His favorite hobby while able was playing his Gibson guitar, beginning at age 73, and he played well. At one time, he had a small collection of stringed instruments. He loved blue grass music and attending festivals held in the Henderson area. He wrote and self-published a book of his wife’s Tillery genealogy. Even though legally blind for a number of years with macular degeneration, he developed a system for doing much for himself.

He made written note that he had had a good life – that he had begun at a disadvantage and attained much wisdom … said he loved everyone, was leaving no debt, and was not aware of any need to apologize for anything.

Elma Jo Williamson Adcock

Elma Jo Williamson Adcock, age 76, a resident of Troy, died Thursday, May 5, 2022 at her residence. Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 2 pm from the Chapel of Dillard Funeral Home in Troy with Dr. Malone Chandler and Rev. Buddy Bell officiating. Interment will follow in White Rock Cemetery with Dillard Funeral Home in Troy directing. Visitation will be held on Monday, May 9, 2022 from 1 pm until 2 pm at Dillard Funeral Home in Troy.

She is survived by her husband: Tony Adcock of Troy; children: Al Williamson (Amanda), Andy Williamson; step children: David Rainey (Jennifer), Amanda Spears (Charles), Matt Adcock (Dawn); grandchildren: Emma Williamson, Luke Williamson, Lance Rainey (Kimber), Reagan Rainey, Joann Spears, Jackson Adcock, Carter Adcock, Anna Katherine; and brother: John Thompson.

She is preceded in death by her first husband: Al Williamson, Sr.; parents: James D. and Ida Mae Thompson; 2 brothers: Winford Thompson, and Bill Thompson.

She loved everyone and everyone who met her loved her, too.

Rita Ann Shirley

Rita Ann Shirley, age 79, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Tuesday, April 26,2022. She was born and raised in the Good Hope Community. She moved to Fort Walton Beach, Florida in 1961 with her husband and children before returning to the Good Hope Community in 2003.

Please join us on Saturday, April 30, 2022, from 1:00pm– 1:45pm for visitation at Southside Baptist Church to be followed immediately by a funeral service starting at 2:00 p.m. Burial services will be private.

Rita served the Lord locally and throughout the world as a missionary. She was a part of the Alabama and Florida Baptist Disaster Relief where she used her expertise as a cook to feed those in need. Rita was a Sunday School teacher, a Vacation Bible School teacher, and a member of the Women’s Mission Union. Her talents also included sewing and were utilized to make outfits for children in need around the world. She enjoyed working with Samaritan’s Purse on Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes. Her mission work took her throughout the U.S. as well as Spain, Indonesia, India, Poland, Brazil, and the Bahamas.

Rita loved her family and was happiest when they were all on the farm. She is survived by her husband, Bill; daughter, Cindy Pinard (Bob); son, Jim Shirley (Jennifer); granddaughters, Amanda Beshears (Josh), Lindsey Cherry (Robert), Lauren Shirley; grandson, David Shirley, and great granddaughter, Gwyn Beshears.

Rita was preceded in death by her parents, Rudolph and Sallie Hester, and her in-laws, Sanders and Mary Edna Shirley.

We would like to thank the Good Hope Community, Southside Baptist Church, and her many friends for their love and support during this time. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Samaritan’s Purse.