Four juveniles charged in Brundidge shooting

A juvenile was charged with manslaughter in a February shooting death in Brundidge and three more juveniles were charged with tampering with physical evidence.

Brundidge Police Chief Sam Green said the BPD responded to a call of a person shot in the 800 block of Galloway Road on Feb. 13 around 2:30 a.m. Green said officers discovered a gunshot victim, who was transported to a Dothan hospital for treatment, but later died.

Green said at the time, four juveniles said they had been playing with a handgun and it went off and a bullet struck the victim, the fifth juvenile.

Green said the BPD concluded its investigation in February, and the results were given to the Pike County District Attorney’s Office to determine if charges were warranted.

Green said the Pike County Grand Jury has issued an indictment for manslaughter for one juvenile and three other juveniles had been indicted on charges of tampering with physical evidence.

Green said all juveniles were taken into custody without incident.

“I’d like to thank our officers, the district attorney’s office and the coroner’s office for the work and time they put into this case,” Green said. “I’m sending my prayers to all the families involved in this tragedy.”