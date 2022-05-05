Troy honors student-athletes at Trojan Tribute

Troy University Athletics celebrated its student-athletes on Wednesday night at the 8th Annual Trojan Tribute awards show in Trojan Arena.

Awards were given out to athletes in a number of different categories and sports. The school’s top honor is the Trojan Way Leadership Award, which was presented to senior softball player Adia Polk. The Trojan Way Leadership Award is presented annually to a student-athlete who is the “epitome of a Troy student-athlete and is the true definition of a student-athlete leader, both on campus and in the community.”

The Troy women’s basketball team also earned the Team of the Year honor for the third straight season after being crowned Sun Belt Conference Regular Season Champions and earning a bid in the WNIT. Troy football player Carlton Martial earned the Male Athlete of the Year, while soccer player Lindsey LaRoche was named Female Athlete of the Year.

Martial has recorded 436 tackles, 46 tackles-for-loss and five interceptions in his Troy career, making him just the second player in FBS to total those level of numbers since 2000. LaRoche earned All-Sun Belt honors last season and totaled 45 saves during conference games and allowed just 13 goals all season in 918 minutes of play.

“This is a special year, this was a year that we returned to a sense of normalcy, this is a year that we saw championships and All-Americans,” Troy Athletic Director Brent Jones said at the event. “I’m so proud. This is a chance where I can say, ‘Thank you,’ to all of our student athletes for their hard work that you’ve put in. Not just on the field and on the court, but also in the classroom and in the community.”

Troy Athletics’ top scholastic honors are the Sorrell and Clements Awards. Volleyball player Natalie Hummell was awarded the Sorrell Award, while track and field athlete Isaiah Eller too the Clements Award.

The Troy volleyball team was presented with the Female Team GPA Award, while Troy golf team had the highest GPA of all male sports. Baseball player Rigsby Mosley earned the Strength of Character Award and football player Jake Andrews took home the Male Strength and Conditioning Award. Softball player Logan Calhoun earned the Female Strength and Conditioning Award. Football player Jamontez Woods captured the Jadarius Garner Total Trojan Award.

Track and field athlete Martin Bauldo was named Male Heart of a Warrior Award recipient, while women’s basketball player Janiah Sandifer earned the Female Heart of a Warrior Award. Baseball player Garrett Gainous captured the Male Newcomer of the Year and track and field athlete Maja Kuessner won Female Newcomer of the Year.