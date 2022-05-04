Traffic fatality in Coffee County claims life of Elba man

Published 8:45 am Wednesday, May 4, 2022

By Staff Reports

According to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), a single-vehicle crash in Coffee County claimed the life of an Elba man on Tuesday.

The crash occurred at approximately 1:05 p.m. on May 3, when the 2005 Ford F-250 pickup truck that William H. Peters, 87, of Elba, left the roadway and overturned.

According to the release, Peters was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on Alabama Highway 125 near the 10-mile marker, eight miles north of Elba. Nothing further is available as ALEA Troopers are continuing to investigate the crash.

