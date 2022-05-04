Brundidge Troy University Alumni Chapter tips off the season

Just as the Troy University Trojans are ready to hit the road running for the 2022 football season, so is the Brundidge Chapter of the Troy University Alumni Association.

The association’s organizational meeting for the year 2022-2023 was held Tuesday night at the Coast & Creek entertainment facility in downtown Brundidge.

Donna Hogan, Brundidge Chapter president, welcomed everyone and encouraged them to let others know that May is the time to begin making plans for the upcoming football season.

“Everyone is excited about the football season,” Hogan said. “Coach Jon Sumrall and his coaching staff will have the Trojans ready to play and exspecations are high for a great football season.”

Expectations are also high for an active group of Trojan fans from the Brundidge area.

“You don’t have to be an alumnus of Troy University or from Brundidge to join the Brundidge Chapter of the Troy University Alumni Association,” said Randy Ross. “Anyone who loves Troy University and Trojan athletics is invited and encouraged to join.”

Ross said the advantages of membership are many and the fellowship and fun are included in the membership.

Hogan introduced the guest speaker for the alumni association meeting, Chase Blake, Troy associate athletics director-revenue generation.

Blake said T-Day on April 23 was successful in every way. Attendance was great throughout the day and spirits were high for the upcoming football season. Many fans took the opportunity to make purchases from the on-site Trojan Athletics yard sale.

Blake highlighted Troy’s 10th annual Trojan Tour, first stop on Saturday, May 14 at Riddle-Pace Field. And, that’s the stop that has local Trojan fans most excited.

The tour will open with music, inflatables and a barbecue lunch beginning at noon on the Tailgate Terrace prior to game-two of a key Sun Belt Conference baseball series against Coastal Carolina.

The Trojan Tour at Riddle-Pace Field will feature Director of Athletics Brent Jones, football head coach Jon Sumrall, men’s basketball head coach Scott Cross and women’s basketball coach, Chanda Rigby and other coaches and administrators.

Admission to the Trojan Tour Stop at Riddle-Pace Field is free and everyone is invited.

Hogan thanked Blake for his support of the Brundidge Chapter of the Troy University Alumni Association. She encouraged all alumni in attendance to join the fun on May 14 and to be in the stands and “make some noise” throughout the 2022 football season.