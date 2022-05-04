Brundidge council welcomes new police officers

The Brundidge City Council met Tuesday night to consider the resolution for an amendment to the FY2022 budget.

The resolution was adopted and approved by the council.

In other actions, the council welcomed the participants in the 2022 Miss and Little Miss Brundidge Pageant held Saturday at Pike County High School’s Fine Arts Building.

Mayor Isabell Boyd congratulated the contestants on their confidence the poise on stage. She thanked them for their support of Brundidge through participation in the pageant and invited them to be a part of the activities and events in Brundidge throughout the year,

Brundidge Police Chief Sam Green introduced three new department officers to the council, Chester Maddox and Kenny Duncan of both of Troy and Juan Santana of Montgomery.

Duncan has more than 18 years of experience in law enforcement. Maddox and Santana will attend the Police Academy.

“We are proud to have these new officers on board to help ensure the safety of our citizens,” Green said. “We were, and still are, in need of officers. Maddox, Duncan and Santana responded and they will be assets to our department, to our city and our citizens. We will look to them to help protect our community and keep it safe.”

The Brundidge City Council meets at 6 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of the month at Brundidge City Hall. The meetings are open to the public.