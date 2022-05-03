Wiregrass mayors endorse Gov. Kay Ivey

Montgomery, Ala – The Kay Ivey for Governor campaign today announced that eight wiregrass mayors have endorsed Kay Ivey for reelection.

Today’s endorsements include Mayors Mark Saliba (Dothan), Mark Blankenship (Ozark), David Hayes (Geneva), Becky Bracke (Opp), Earl Johnson (Andalusia), Jason Reeves (Troy), Ed Beasley (Luverne) and Jimmy Money (Abbeville).

Ivey thanked the mayors for their endorsements and for all that they do for their communities.

“I am so thankful for the broad support coming out of the wiregrass region of our state. These mayors wake up every day thinking of ways that they can help improve their communities, and one of the greatest privileges I have as Governor is to support them as they carry out that mission,” Ivey said. “We are growing Alabama’s economy at a rate we’ve never seen before. We’ve created over 50,000 new jobs, over $25 billion in new business investment and the lowest unemployment rate in the history of Alabama.

“We’re also standing up for our conservative Alabama values – which are under attack by the Democrats in Washington, the mainstream media and blue-state liberals whose agenda is getting farther left with each passing day.

Ivey continued: “Critical Race Theory? We banned it, and it’s not coming back. Illegal immigration? No way, Jose. We sent national guard troops to protect the border and I recently joined the American Governor’s Border Strikeforce to keep dangerous criminals and deadly drugs out of our country. Transgender sports? We banned those too, and we made it illegal for physicians to give puberty blockers and hormonal treatments to our children. Election security? Done – we have banned corrupt curbside voting and have made sure our elections are secure, so that none of the funny business that happened in other states in 2020 happens here. I’ve signed the strongest pro-life law in the country and have made sure that Biden’s dangerous vaccine mandates have no place in Alabama.”

Ivey concluded: “Alabamians elected me to grow our economy and to defend our conservative values. I’m proud to say that we have been able to do that with great success, and we’re just getting started. I appreciate these mayors’ support – we’re going to keep fighting to make sure that the wiregrass continues to thrive and that Alabama’s best days are still ahead of us.”

Ivey Campaign Manager William Califf thanked these mayors for their endorsements.

“This is a great group of mayors who make their cities proud – and Governor Ivey is proud to receive their endorsements today. Kay Ivey’s record speaks for itself – she has always fought for the values Alabamians hold dear and has delivered on growing our economy and creating tens of thousands of high-quality jobs. The stakes of this elections are high – for Alabama to continue to grow and prosper, Kay Ivey needs to be reelected as Governor. Governor Ivey has a huge lead going into this election, and her support from the wiregrass is going to help her win big on May 24.”