Obituaries, Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Lamar Steed

Lamar Steed, age 85, a resident of Brundidge, went to his Heavenly home on Friday, April 29, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 2 pm at Richland Baptist Church with the Rev. Danny Ellis, Rev. Kenneth Andrews, Rev. Shirlie Ellis, and Rev. Ken Baggett officiating and Dillard Funeral Home of Brundidge directing. Interment will follow in Richland Cemetery with Dillard Funeral Home of Brundidge directing. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 from 5 pm until 7 pm at Dillard Funeral Home in Brundidge.

He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years: Shirley Bullard Steed of Brundidge; children: Beverly Steed Helton of Montgomery, Maria Steed Strother (Hank) of Brundidge, Mark Frederick Steed (Misty) of Brundidge; grandchildren: Erika Strother Moncrief (Dean), Evan Thomas Strother (Isabelle), Elaina Ann Strother, Meredith Paige Gramley, Seth Prestwood, Sarah Emily Fortson (Cody); great grandchildren: Kate Ann Moncrief, Carter Fortson; brother: Gary Steed (Linda); sisters: Patsy Dickert, Janice LeCroy (Wayne); and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Arvis and Kate Steed; and sister: Corinne Cummings.

Lamar Steed was a kind, hardworking Christian man who loved life!! He had a passion for serving his God and his community. Lamar’s off-farm career began in 1954 at the City Market in Brundidge. In 1956, he began working as bookkeeper and salesman at Kelly Sales and Tire Works. He was promoted to manager in 1964, where he remained until 1977, when he and Shirley purchased the business changing the name to Steed Tire Service. Lamar loved his God and his church family.

As a dedicated member of Richland Baptist Church for more than 70 years, Lamar served in many capacities leading by example. For over 50 years, he served as chairman of the Deacons as well as a Sunday School teacher and also served on the Richland Baptist Church Cemetery Committee. He was a trustee for the Salem-Troy Baptist Association, serving the Association in various ways for over 40 years. Lamar strongly believed in giving back to and working for his community. His commitment to service is illustrated through the many areas in which he served. Since 1973, he was a member and past president of the Brundidge Rotary Club, having a perfect attendance record since 1987 and is recognized as the longest tenured Brundidge Rotarian. Lamar was a three-time recipient of the Paul Harris Fellow, which is the highest award presented to a Rotary Club member. He was a member and past director of Pike County Chamber of Commerce, member and past president of the Brundidge Business Association, serving as chairman of the Christmas Parade for many years, and past co-chairman of the Pike County United Appeal. Lamar was awarded the Brundidge Business Association Man of the Year Award in 2004. He was a member and long-time past chairman of the Industrial Development Board for the City of Brundidge. He was also a member of the Pike County Cattleman’s Association and received the Pike County Farm City Beef Award in 1998. Lamar served as director of the Alabama Tire Dealers Association (1982-83) and was inducted into the Alabama Tire Dealers Hall of Fame in 2012.

Serving as honorary pallbearers will be the Employees of Steed Tire Service, Deacons of Richland Baptist Church, and Members of the Brundidge Rotary Club.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the Richland Baptist Church Cemetery Fund: P.O. Box 504, Brundidge, AL 36010 or to the Brundidge Rotary Scholarship Fund: P.O. Box 276, Brundidge, AL 36010.

The family would like to issue a special thanks to Ashley Pittman, Laura Hollis, and Encompass Health and his faithful caregivers: Wanda McWaters, Bonnie Rudd, and Pearl Ousley.

Hubert Ray Henley

Hubert Ray Henley, age 67, a resident of Troy, died Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at Troy Regional Medical Center. Funeral services were held on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 3 pm from the Chapel of Dillard Funeral Home in Troy. Visitation was held on Saturday, April 30, 2022 from 2 pm until 3 pm at Dillard Funeral Home in Troy. No graveside services followed.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years: Ceil Henley; daughters: Hope Balkcom (Marty) of Troy, Alisha Hirschfeld (Jeff) of Lawton, OK; grandchildren: Cassidy Balkcom, Lexie Copelin (Hunter), Hannah Barber, Bethany Balkcom, Brady Balkcom, Shelby Barber; great grandchildren: Emberlee Ray Black, Henley Copelin; sisters: Ruby Wyatt, Rosie Smith; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family.

Mr. Henley was a beloved husband, daddy, and pawpaw.

Royce Mitchell

Royce Mitchell, age 89, of Ariton, AL, passed away peacefully Sunday night May 1, 2022, at his residence. Graveside services for Mr. Royce Mitchell will be held at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Ramah Cemetery located in the Josie community with Reverend Joe Underwood officiating. Burial will follow in Ramah Cemetery with Skeen Funeral Home of Troy directing. Friends will gather at Skeen Funeral Home Chapel in Troy from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. to view Mr. Mitchell and share cherished memories. In memory of Mr. Royce Mitchell, donations may be made to the American Heart Association P.O. Box 840692 Dallas, TX 75284. He was born November 9, 1932, in Pike County Alabama to the late John Henry Mitchell and Onie Tolsen Mitchell. Royce Mitchell worked for the state of Alabama maintaining roads for many years. He served as a longtime member of Salem Baptist Church in Brundidge, AL. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two brothers John Mitchell and Ralph Mitchell. He is survived by his best friend, Nan Barr Singleton; three special friends: Elanor Barr, Mary Barr, and Linda Berry (Ray), their children Amy and Zack (Dana) Berry; his lawn keeper and friend, Johnny Dubose.