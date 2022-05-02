Troy honors correctional officers

Troy Mayor Jason Reeves proclaimed May 1-7 as National Correctional Officers Week in the city.

In 1984, President Ronald Reagan signed Proclamation 5187, creating National Correctional Officers’ Week. Each week, the first full week in May recognizes correctional officers, which commemorates personnel who work in jails, prisons and community corrections across the nation.

“You have an incredibly important job,” Reeves said. “It’s not only important, it’s dangerous, monotonous and we all depend on you. The better you do your job, the less anybody knows. The job you do doesn’t go unnoticed.”

Troy Police Chief Randall Barr said correctional officers do a very important job for the city.

“The job they do is super important,” he said. “They are the ones that are seldom seen, but they are second to none. They see people on their worst day and have to deal with people who have a mental illness, are intoxicated and on drugs – those people can be very unpredictable. They have to pay attention to every detail and stay on their toes. Their job is as important as any job in the city.”